Former students of the Newfane Central School District are coming forward – and more are invited – to help support their hometown and provide contacts for current students in diverse careers and worldwide locales.
Jill Keys, a social study teacher at Newfane High School, said she started reaching out to alumni in different career fields and places just as the long COVID-19 limbo was beginning to grind on her and and her students. She teamed up with Laura MacFarlane at the high school’s guidance office and the two began to to talk about ways to excite students who were entering their final years in the school during a time that has been unprecedented for generations.
The end result of their talks was the formation of the Newfane Alumni Association.
“We felt we could connect the community and the school (with an alumni association),” Keys said. “For these kids coming out of school to have a connection to an alumni who has a career of their interest – that would be awesome.”
MacFarlane said she began her clerical career at Lewiston-Porter Central School District where a very strong alumni association exists. She said it was inspiring to see that and wanted to do something along those lines at Newfane.
“The main beneficiaries over there are their youth,” MacFarlane said. “That’s what we want to do here.”
The association has already gathered interest – worldwide – from former students of the district and intends to give back to students with scholarships, youth programs, and networking for graduates and alumni alike.
“When you travel anywhere in the country and you say you’re from Western New York, you find someone else from that area and you get excited like you’re siblings or you’re friends from school,” Keys said. “It’s like you know each other and you literally just met, but you have that connection. … When you go and leave the town and you find that connection with someone who also graduated from Newfane … there’s just this crazy bond that exists and it’s a very proud bond. People are very proud to say they’re from Newfane, there’s never a negative connotation from it.”
Keys and MacFarlane encourage any alumni of Newfane to contact them via email at newfanealumni@newfanecentralschools.org.
