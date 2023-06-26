Newfane Central School District will be looking to fill a vacancy on the board of education.
First-year trustee Noah Everett resigned from his post, effective immediately after the high school graduation ceremony on June 24, according to the district. Everett is relocating to Alabama for work.
Everett's successor will be appointed by the board, rather than identified by special election. Letters are being solicited from district residents who are interested in serving. The board will make a decision and appoint the new members at its August meeting, according to board president Santo Tomasine. The appointee will serve until the next school election in May 2024.
Letters of interest can be dropped off at the main offices of the high school or elementary school, or mailed to 6273 Charlotteville Road, Newfane, NY 14108. Letters will be accepted until July 14.
The next school board meetings will be held July 11, Aug. 1 and Aug. 22 at the high school.
