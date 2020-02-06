NEWFANE — Members of the Newfane school board got their first look at the district's tentative 2020-2021 budget this week. The bottom line shows less spending next year.
The $36 million spending plan, proposed by Superintendent Michael Baumann, is smaller than this year's $36.93 million budget. In 2020-21, Baumann said, he's recommending less "cushion" to cover unforeseen expenses.
Although the 2019-2020 budget is $36.9 million, realistically, the district is likely to spend $33.5 million. The balance, $3.4 million, is cushion, Baumann said.
In his 2020-21 budget proposal, Baumann said, expected expenses add up to $34 million and the cushion amount is $2 million.
"So we don't have nearly as much of a cushion involved in this budget recommendation," he said.
Despite an overall reduction in planned spending, the 2020-21 tax levy is projected to rise by 1%, to $13.69 million.
The biggest increases in planned spending are in the employee benefits and special education lines. The cost of employee benefits is expected to increase by $515,000 and special education spending by $604,000.
Baumann's first budget draft also proposes a 41% reduction in unallocated fund balance usage, that is, bringing the total of unspent savings treated as income in 2020-21 down to $3.25 million. The draft also shows an expected 1.26% increase in state aid, for a total of $18.4 million.
Baumann said he anticipates presenting a few more drafts to the board before it finalizes and adopts a budget on March 31.
In the next school year, Baumann is predicting enrollment will decrease by 44 students to a total of 1,295 students.
