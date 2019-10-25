Newfane school bus hit by pellet shots

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a Thursday night incident where a school bus transporting the Newfane Boys Varsity Soccer team was believed to have been shot by a pellet gun, according to Undersheriff Michael Filicetti.
The students were traveling back from a soccer game against Royalton-Hartland.
Filicetti said the school bus was traveling north on Orangeport Road Thursday evening when the back three windows were shattered but remained intact.
The sheriff's office has some leads that are being followed up today by investigators with department's criminal bureau.
No one was injured during the incident.
Filicetti said it's believed a pellet gun was used to cause the damage.
"We know it wasn't anything more substantial than that," Filicetti said. "We would have had more damage."
Superintendent Michael Baumann sent out a message to parents on Friday morning, explaining the incident.
"We have no idea whether this incident was related to the playoff victory or a completely random act," Baumann wrote. "The Niagara County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident and the district will continue to offer our complete cooperation."
