NEWFANE — Only a few hours after announcing a COVID-19 case in the elementary school, Newfane Central School District officials on Tuesday confirmed a second positive case at the high school.
Superintendent Mike Baumann said the high school is going to a fully remote learning model for Thursday and Friday, after the Wednesday holiday.
"Teachers will still be teaching. They'll just be teaching through a computer," Baumann said.
Unlike the actions taken in the elementary school, where the infected individual’s class was quarantined, more drastic measures are needed to minimize the impact of the virus in the high school, according to Baumann.
“At the high school, it’s a little different. They don’t stay in one classroom all the time,” he said.
The news of the positive case at the high school came at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, one day after the individual was on campus.
Baumann said contact tracers are searching for those who may have come into direct contact with the individual. He said the real issue is whether any of those who will be quarantined because of that direct contact now test Covid-positive.
If that happens, he said, another segment of the school community will be quarantined for having direct contact with that individual — and that scenario could repeat again and again.
“We’re using two days to break the chain,” Baumann said.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to continue to use safety measures like washing hands, wearing a mask, social distancing and being aware of symptoms like fever, shortness of breath and nausea.
Earlier Tuesday, Baumann sent a letter to parents alerting them to another positive case involving an individual with ties to the district. Baumann's letter indicated that the person who tested positive was last present on campus on Nov. 3 and the Niagara County health department is now in the process of contact-tracing all potentially affected individuals.
Baumann issued a similar letter to parents earlier this month alerting them to a person "associated" with the district having tested positive for COVID-19. That individual reportedly was not in any school buildings or on school grounds since the start of the school year.
