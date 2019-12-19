The Newfane school board will hold two public hearings early next year to seek input on the district's possible adoption of an Alternative Veterans Tax Exemption.
The public hearings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 7 p.m. Feb. 4. in the Board of Education meeting room at Newfane Early Childhood Center, 6048 Godfrey Road.
The Alternative Veterans Tax Exemption, which is authorized under New York State Real Property Tax Law 458-a, allows qualified veterans to have the value of their real property reduced for the purpose of generating a school tax bill. Recipients end up getting a smaller school tax bill, according to district Superintendent Michael Baumann.
“The Board of Education has heard from a number of veterans in the community who have asked them to consider adopting this exemption, but since adopting this exemption would result in an increase to the taxes for non-veteran property owners, the board felt it was important to give everyone in the community an opportunity to offer input,” Baumann said.
Each of the two public hearings will be held immediately prior to already-scheduled school board meetings.
Under RPTL 458-a, there are several different levels of exemptions that school districts can choose from. The Newfane board is currently considering exemptions at level “C,” which limits the potential tax exemption to $6,000, $10,000 or $20,000 of the value of a veteran-owned property. Exemption amounts are contingent upon the type and location of the veteran’s service.
Information about the veterans tax exemption and the impact on school tax rates can be found on the district website.
