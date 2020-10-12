The Newfane Central School District Board of Education were educated at a meeting earlier in October on a $30 million capitol project that would include work on all three schools and will not impact the tax levy, according to district officials.
The plan will be put to the voters for a referendum on Dec. 15.
Jeremy Dwyer, an architect from CannonDesign, gave a review of the facilities during the school board meeting. All three schools buildings have sections of their roof which need to be replaced, including the slate roof on the middle school, which will be replaced with synthetic slate that will require less maintenance, but look the same, Dwyer said.
“Last year, we redid the sidewalk of the bus loop of the middle school,” he said .”This year we’re going to tackle the bus loop and the parking for the bus loop.”
Other changes included the main entrances of the schools, which will be renovated to better monitor who comes into the buildings, putting in classroom doors which will lock automatically from the inside, in case of any security issues such as an armed shooter, and adapting a part of the high school library into a media center. Work will also be done on the track, baseball fields and football fields.
The goal of the project, said Michael Baumann, superintendent of the Newfane Central School District, is to get the project done, but not at the expense of raising taxes. The estimated cost for the project is $30 million.
“We’re in an excellent position in terms of moving into the finances of this, because of two things,” Baumann said. “One is we put $7 million into our capital reserve. That’s going to be crucial. I’s a huge part of this. The other thing we got to keep in mind, right now in 2020-21 we’re carrying a million dollars of capital debt in our budget.”
“It’s not until 2023 that we start seeing the debt for this project to start hitting,” Baumann said. “By that time you can see the debt we’re carrying is half of what we started with this year. … If that number in 2023 was higher than that number, we’d have to raise taxes to take care of that cost. We’re not going to have to because of the way the project is being structured.”
Construction for the project will be from March 2022 to Summer 2023, if the project is approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.