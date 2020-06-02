Voters in Newfane Central School District are invited to vote "yes" or "no" on the district's proposed $36 million 2020-2021 budget, which calls for a 1% increase in the property tax levy.
The budget for the current fiscal year is $36.9 million and according to district Superintendent Michael Baumann, actual spending will likely be $33 million.
Projected actual spending in 2020-2021 is $34.5 million but the budget calls for $36 million to ensure contingency funds are on hand in the event of unexpected expenses, Baumann said.
The 2020-2021 tax levy increase, 1%, translates to a $21 increase on the tax bill applied to property assessed for $100,000, according to Baumann.
The budget contains full funding for existing student programming including athletics and afterschool activities, but Baumann warned that programming could be reduced or eliminated later in response to any state aid reduction.
"If the governor comes out and cuts our state aid by 20%, like he's been threatening, we may need to cut back on some of those things," he said.
Declining enrollment in the district means that three retiring teachers will not be replaced. Baumann said the projection is for 45 fewer students districtwide in 2020-2021, after a 45-student loss this year.
Alongside the budget vote, residents are being asked to allow creation of a capital reserve fund, to finance a capital project that the district expects to pitch in the fall. A reserve fund is like a special savings account, fed with money already raised by the district and not spent.
"Having a capital reserve fund allows us to set aside money so if we do a capital project, we can do it with less impact on the taxpayer," Baumann said. "We set aside money now we (and) use it to pay the capital project later so we don't have to raise taxes (to finance) the project. Establishing a reserve fund has no impact whatsoever on what people pay for taxes."
