Newfane Central School District's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 calls for a 1% increase in the property tax levy.
The budget, which was adopted by the school board on April 18, lists a projected tax levy of $14.02 million. That's an increase of about $139,000 on the current levy and is under the state-set levy tax cap, according to district treasurer Kevin Klumpp.
The spending plan comes in at $39.79 million, a year-over-year increase of 8.36% or $3.07 million.
While the New York State budget for FY 2023-2024 is not yet in place, Klumpp said he estimated the district will receive $20.5 million in state aid, a 2.2% increase since 2022-2023.
He added that the only planned changes to district staff will be the replacement of retiring employees.
The annual public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 2 at the Early Childhood Center. The public vote on the budget will take place May 16.
