Newfane Central School District's proposed $36.7 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year is going to a public hearing next week.
The spending plan projects a year-over-year bottom-line increase of $703,000 or 1.95%, and a tax levy increase of 1%. That translates to a 28-cent increase in the school tax rate, according to district Superintendent Michael Baumann.
The bulk of the spending increase is due to contractual raises for teachers and support staff and increased benefit costs.
The district will add a Technological Literacy curriculum and an instructor to teach it at Newfane Elementary. The point is to show pupils how to use technology productively and responsibly.
“Technology doesn’t mean spending your whole day on TikTok. We want (students) using it for research, confirming theses, and instructional purposes for technology as opposed to entertainment,” Baumann said.
In 2022-2023, student enrollment is expected to decrease by roughly 35 students. Baumann said this is partially due to a large senior class graduating this year and a smaller incoming kindergarten class in September.
On top of their vote on the budget, district voters will be asked to elect three trustees to the school board and consider propositions to create capital reserve funds for new technology purchases and new equipment purchases. The election will be held from noon to 8 p.m. May 17 at Newfane Elementary.
The public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. May 3 at Newfane Early Childhood Center, room 129.
