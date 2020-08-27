NEWFANE — The school year will open on Sept. 10 in the Newfane district and Superintendent Michael Baumann says he feels confident about the district's reopening plan.
Elementary students will attend school in-person daily, while middle and high school students will attend in-person every other day, in two groups, "blue" and "silver."
“No one will go three days without seeing their teacher. This gives a better flow for instruction,” Baumann said.
Newfane's hybrid model, which mixes in-person and remote learning, allows for a more fluid transition to full-time remote learning in the event that becomes necessary.
“If we have to pull the plug and go full remote, we’re ready,” Baumann said. “Everything we do face to face will be able to transition to remote learning if it goes that way.”
While the plan could be upended suddenly on the Governor's order, Baumann said, “I think we’re pretty ready to rock-n-roll when school starts.”
