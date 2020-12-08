Newfane schools' $30.5 M capital project coming to voters 

Residents in the Newfane Central School District will be asked to vote Dec. 15 on a proposed $30.5 million capital project that includes roughly $7 million in upgrades for athletic facilities.
The project calls for new roofs and security enhancements at all four district school buildings, improvements to the middle school auditorium and investments in the athletic facilities at the middle school and the high school.
The high school sports complex would get synthetic turf baseball and softball fields and new turf fields for football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey, plus new bleachers to accommodate 1,000 spectators, a new sound system and lights for night games. In addition, a six-court tennis facility would replace the existing three courts.
The middle school track would be resurfaced and would get an eight-lane straight away for events like the 100-yard dash, plus amenities for pole vault, shot put, discus and triple jump contests.
The project breakdown:
• $7.3 million for the athletic facilities
• $3.9 million for roofing
• $990,000 on security
• $458,500 for the middle school auditorium
• $1.5 million for parking lots
• $615,000 for new toilets at the Early Childhood Center, the elementary and middle schools
• $1.78 million for HVAC upgrades at the Early Childhood Center
If the project is approved by voters, work is scheduled to begin in March 2022 and be completed by December 2023.
The project is being promoted as tax neutral, as in approval would not cost local property taxpayers any additional money. The district is looking to New York state to reimburse it for 87% of the tab and the remainder — $7 million — would be paid from a capital reserve (savings) fund.
“There will be no tax increases because of this project,” district Superintendent Mike Baumann said. “We’re using funds we currently have, the unappropriated reserves. Many of those funds were accrued from unspent funds in previous budgets.”
According to documents found on the district webpage, the project has been “timed and sized” to take advantage of the district’s current debt obligation. Debt from previous capital projects has been paid off and payments on a new debt would be the same.
The district will livestream a community presentation on the proposed project at 7 p.m. Thursday at: http://www.facebook.com/newfanehighschool.
The public vote on the project will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Miller Hose Volunteer Fire Company hall. Those in need of an absentee ballot should call the district clerk at 778-6853.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.