NEWFANE — The Newfane Central School District broke ground Tuesday on a new athletic center, which is the cornerstone of its capital project for renovations and upgrades to the school system.
“I’m incredibly excited,” said Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann. “We started planning this almost two years ago, and it’s long overdue. The kids are going to be huge beneficiaries to this, and we can’t wait to get it constructed, and get them playing out there.”
The capital project has been planned since 2020, when a school district vote occurred to authorize it. As a whole, it is costing $30.5 million, of which 88% of the funding is being paid through state aid, as well as $7 million from a district reserve fund.
While there are plenty of quality-of-life improvements that are being made to the district’s infrastructure, such as roof and vent work, bathroom renovation, and office reconfiguring, the crown jewel of this project is the new multi-sport athletic facility which is being built outside of Newfane High School. The facility will be a sealed indoor complex that will be able to host numerous sports. There will be stadiums for football, soccer, field-hockey, softball, baseball and lacrosse. There will also be an outdoor court nearby for tennis and pickle-ball, which will be open for public use.
“It’s kind of a nod to the community,” Baumann said. “So that they feel comfortable and welcome at the facility as well.”
In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Baumann took some time thanking the district's board of education for their input and advice on the capital project.
“I went to them and said ‘You guys need to give me authorization to put together a $20 million -$25 million capital project, and I promise you that our students here will have a facility that’s every bit as good as every other district around it,’ ” he said. “And these guys on the board said, ‘No, every bit as good is not good enough for our kids here in Newfane. We want facilities that are better than everybody else.’ ”
Construction for the athletic facility is being handled by Turner Construction Company from New York City, and is expected to be completed in October. The projects are a part of the first of several phases to the capital improvement project. The second phase, which will include an auditorium renovation at Newfane Middle School does not have a timeframe on it.
