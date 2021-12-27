Newfane sophomore organizes regional toy drive

Ella Thibault has been participating since she was a youngster of 5 or 6 years old in the Newfane Leo’s, a children’s offshoot of the Newfane Lions, a service group with worldwide membership. Her father, Vic Thibault, ran the group so it was pretty easy for her to share in the work, and the reward, of serving the community’s needs whether it be food, clothing or, in this case, Christmas gifts.
Now a 16-year-old 10th-grader in the Newfane Central School District, Ella has become president of not only the Newfane Leo's Club, but president of the Western New York Chapter of Leo's.
“I needed a project to do, a president’s project, and I had brainstormed out some ideas and I knew the holidays were coming up. I thought this would be a very good thing to give back to the kids in the Newfane community and school districts neighboring Newfane,” Thibault said. “I ended up helping students in four different school districts, which was very cool, and in Newfane I ended up giving 65 boxes to students that I go to school with.”
Thibault said she organized meetings with the three school principals in Newfane and they organized with her the resources the schools had to create a districtwide toy drive. Guidance counselors from each district gave her information that could help her shop for kids in need, including Royalton Hartland Central School District, Barker Central School District, Wyndham Lawn and Newfane. The principal of Newfane Elementary, Danielle Hawkins, even threw a schoolwide pizza party to congratulate the students for raising more than 500 items for Thibault’s project.
“I had a few teachers that really took it on and helped me in amazing ways,” she said. “My global teacher, Mrs. (Jill) Keys, did a collection drive in her classroom. She had bins set up and the kids she saw throughout the day, in different periods, brought items in and she supplied a pizza party, all on her own, for the class that brought in the most items.”
Help didn’t just come in the form of willing volunteers like the students in Newfane schools. The Lions Club of Newfane donated $500 and Thibault also received donations from individual Lions and family members.
“I spent that $500 on supplies of wrapping paper, and I also spent $200 on toys just to get myself started,” she said.
Her father was proud, to say the least, but Thibault talked about how a life of service was rewarding all on its own.
“It’s amazing I could help these families,” she said. “There were a few families that my father reached out to and they were super happy. They reached out to us on Christmas just to say how happy they were about everything. I received a few different notes from families just thanking me.”
However, Thibault noted she couldn’t have done it alone.
“I ended up doing a lot of the work, but it wouldn’t have happened without the schools,” she said. “If they didn’t do a collection drive, I wouldn’t have been able to help. I’d never be able to do this.”
