NEWFANE — Junior varsity athletes in the Newfane district have been disciplined over a video sent to another student, in a case viewed by district officials as an example of bullying.
In the 15-second Snapchat video, members of the junior varsity football team, some wearing Newfane athletic apparel, call the student who received the video "fat" and a slur for homosexual.
Superintendent Michael Baumann said he became aware of the video within a day of its production, believed to be on Oct. 9. Students in the video were in the back of a school bus and staff members in the front who witnessed the incident brought it to administrators' attention immediately.
"The school is absolutely aware of it and we are taking quick and stern measurers," Baumann said. "We used the code of conduct to guide the appropriate discipline."
Baumann declined to state the number of students who were disciplined, or elaborate on the discipline dispensed, citing the need for confidentiality for the students. JV athletes are typically eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade students.
The district's school resource officer was notified and also looked into the incident, Baumann said.
