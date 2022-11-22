After eight years with the Newfane Central School District, Superintendent Mike Baumann has turned in his resignation and after completing this school year, he will be enjoying retirement.
At the end of a 34-year long career, Baumann said it felt like the right time to leave. He will be 59 in February and as a mentor of his had told him as he grappled with leaving his school counselor job in West Seneca for an opportunity as a high school assistant principal position in Sweet Home, “You’ll know when it’s time to go to the next challenge.”
Baumann said, that part of what went into his decision was the “checked boxes” he’s seen achieved in his time at Newfane. Technology as a whole has advanced in the district. The student and device ratio is one-to-one and for a district that didn’t even have Wi-Fi in its buildings on his arrival, it has turned about face and scored, “100% on the technology front.”
The completion, or near completion, of capital projects at the district were also factors in Baumann’s mind as he contemplated his retirement.
“The infrastructure improvements were a long time coming,” he said. “There were significant capital projects.”
Baumann pointed to not only the stadium, which is now covered with snow, but common, less exciting projects like roofing, as well as the “face-lift” done to the interior of the high school, were also valuable gains. He noted the middle school auditorium, having scored low on acoustics, will be totally renovated before he leaves the district.
And probably most importantly was the academic achievements of his students. With instructional coaches now in the classrooms and a culture of professional development being adopted by his faculty, Baumann was proud to say that student test scores were high in the state and even amongst their neighbors in Niagara County, Newfane students were standing out and tasting success.
“Kids are finding jobs in fields they’re interested in,” he said. “Not just going to college, but students at BOCES are walking into welding jobs at $60,000 a-year.”
Baumann plans to rest for a little while after retiring. He said he is tired – the latest challenge being whether schools were going to open at the beginning of the week – and has been thinking about his next move for the past couple years, but hadn’t quite gotten to where he felt he needed to be.
“With COVID-19, I wasn’t going to leave,” he said. “But now, what do they say? Always leave on a high note.”
