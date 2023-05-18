Newfane Central School has seen some changes over the past eight years. One of the most obvious is a “change in landscape,” as departing superintendent Michael Baumann describes it.
Since he walked through the doors in the beginning of the 2015-2016 school year, the district has made several significant changes including an increased use of technology in the classroom and campus-wide capital improvements.
“When I got here eight years ago, we didn’t have Wi-Fi in the buildings,” Baumann said.
More change is afoot in Panther country as the district gets ready to hire a new superintendent. Baumann announced his retirement in November 2022 and the search for his successor has been ongoing ever since.
The school board has been working with Tony Day of Western New York Educational Service Council to assist the search. Day assisted the Royalton-Hartland district’s superintendent search process last year.
President Santo Tomasine said the board has relied on the expertise of Day and board vice president James Schmitt, the only trustee who was serving eight years ago during the search that turned up Baumann.
The district’s 2023 call for applicants received a “great amount of responses,” Tomasine said, and the list was narrowed following a series of board interviews with each candidate that began at the end of last year. By late April, four finalists emerged and they all were interviewed by stakeholder groups representing the district and the community at large.
In those interviews, Tomasine said, the finalists were asked about their personal qualities, skills and what it would mean to them to be the leader of a rural school district, amongst other things.
Last week, the board identified its top pick and extended a job offer. Tomasine said they’re hopeful to announce that person’s hiring by the end of this month.
Baumann said he believes he has done his best to make an easy transition for his successor.
“The district is in a really good, solid place to turn it over to whoever takes my place,” he said.
Baumann offered this advice to that person: “Listen to people and always maintain your sense of humor. Otherwise, you’ll burn out way too quick.”
Baumann added that while he plans to relax in retirement, he will still be around and plans to visit the Newfane campus to see the final results of an upgrading project at the middle school, completion of which is anticipated by year’s end.
“It’s been 34 years. I can’t get it out of my blood,” he said.
