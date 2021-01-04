Newfane supervisor retiring at term's end

Tim Horanburg has announced he will be retiring as supervisor of the Town of Newfane at the end of his term this year.
"It's just time, I've done it long enough," Horanburg said Monday night of his decision. "It's just time for me to do it, it's time for younger blood. I'm certainly going to miss it, but my health hasn't been the greatest. ... I think John will do a good job. ... I'll be 72 and it's time to relax for awhile."
Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse announced Monday he'll be running for the town supervisor post in November.
Syracuse said he'll be seeking to honor Horanburg’s work.
“I was not surprised, but rather filled with immense gratitude for all the work Tim has done in leading the community,” Syracuse said in a press release after receiving the call from Horanburg.
Syracuse said he will continue Horanburg’s goals in the flooding projects along Lake Ontario, as well as keeping agriculture land free from “industrial power projects.”
“This obviously means I will not be seeking re-election to the Niagara County Legislature when my term ends,” Syracuse said. “I have represented the Somerset-Newfane district for 18 years and it has been my distinct pleasure to serve the people in this role. Thank you to all of those who have supported me as county legislator. I have been both humbled by your past support and emboldened to seek this new challenge.”
There's also already a candidate for Syracuse's vacant legislator seat, Shawn Foti, currently on the Town of Newfane Planning Board. Foti said he would be honored to carry on Syracuse's work and cited some common ground between the two men on the subject of renewable energy siting issues.
"I am concerned about outsiders trying force the siting of power projects on farmland that our community is opposed to. These need to be local decisions," Foti said.
He works at Clark Rigging and Rental and graduated from Newfane High School, and went on to hold a bachelors in technical mechanical engineering. He is a past president of the Newfane Lions Club.
"John Syracuse has been a leader we can all admire," Foti said. "I hope to follow his footsteps in representing Somerset and Newfane."
