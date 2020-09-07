NEWFANE — Town officials made steps forward in infrastructure improvement projects funded by the Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative late last month, finding that two of three projects are free of negative environmental, economic and social impacts and congruent with New York State's Coastal Consistency program.
The projects were proposed to address Lake Ontario shoreline needs in the town.
“After the flooding in 2017 and 2019, the Governor, instead of spending $300 million every year and fixing the damage of the flood, his idea was to put up $300 million for projects around the Great Lakes that will harden the communities against future flooding, future high water,” town Supervisor Tim Horanburg noted.
Newfane's three REDI projects are:
• Creation of a breakwall in the outer harbor in Olcott ($14 million), which Horanburg said will “knock down waves” in the harbor and help advance the harbor’s development.
The location of the breakwall has changed since construction was proposed, due to geotechnical work done by the engineering firm WSP. Instead of having a 700-foot wall in front of the federal piers, the breakaway will now be about 500 feet off the end of the piers, with rubble along the piers.
“Where we expected there to be bedrock where we could put the breakwall, there was no bedrock,” Horanburg said.
The revised project has to be cleared by several regulatory agencies before the town can declare it free of negative impacts.
• Construction of a larger Olcott Beach berm ($1.7 million) on the west side of the hamlet, a low area. The purpose is to stop high water from flooding streets and houses along the lakeshore.
• Construction of containing walls in the inner harbor ($1.4 million) to help lower the high water mark, which does damage even without waves, and protect a pump in the wastewater treatment system that has “taken a beating the last couple years,” Horanburg said.
Overall, Newfane secured more than double the REDI funds granted to any other Lake Ontario-side community, Horanburg noted.
