Newfane teen reported missing

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday put out an attempt-to-locate alert on a teen who reportedly ran away a week ago.
Joseph A. Molina, 14, of Newfane, has been missing since he jumped off a school bus on South Street, in Lockport, on the morning of June 4 while the bus was en route to Niagara Academy.
The teen likely isn't a threat, but he has a mental health and drug history, his guardian told the sheriff's office.
Molina is described as white, 5-feet-1-inch tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white-and-black sneakers.
Any information regarding Molina's whereabouts can be conveyed to the sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393 or Investigator Brian Schell at (716) 438-3328.
