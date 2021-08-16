The Edge of Nowhere Café, Theatre, and Event Center gained momentum Monday when the Niagara County Planning Board granted it the ability to operate a coffee shop and themed event center in the Town of Newfane on East Avenue. The next step for Rhonda and Mark Parker, husband and wife who own the business, is to get in front of the Zoning Board for the Town of Newfane and present their case.
“It’s going to be a cafe and an event center where we’re going to have different things like dinner theater and different kinds of themed events,” Rhonda explained.
The Parkers are also hoping to teach classes in screenwriting and film inside the venue.
“I made my first film in 2014,” Rhonda continued. “Altogether, we have four feature films we intend to show, and then I’ve been writing plays.”
Originally, the couple had been on the agenda for the Town of Newfane Zoning Board, but that was postponed until Sept. 13. Building Inspector Doug Nankey said that the building, a former funeral home, is zoned for single-family residence, but he didn’t expect any problems for the Parkers.
“It will still have the same zoning, it’ll just have a use variance for that zoning,” Nankey said, noting that the town has done this before. “(The board members) don’t like to change the zoning, because that’s spot zoning and it gets all over the place.”
And the Parkers are not about “getting all over the place.” In addition to writing and filming, Parker said that she was in the restaurant business growing up in Virginia.
“I grew up in the restaurant business all my life,” she said. “So, how this goes is not foreign to me.”
The coffee house will be renovated, slightly, to preserve the historic nature of the house. All in all, Parker said, not much will be changed.
“We like it as it is,” she said. “We want to keep as much of the history of the building as possible. So, it’ll be just taking one of the rooms and taking it and turning it into a kitchen/cafe with a lunch counter kind of set up.”
The Parker’s are hoping to be allowed to have events before October, because of Halloween. Otherwise, this venture can be called something of a lifelong goal.
“We’ve pretty much wanted to do something like this. Like an artsy place that has visual arts, paintings on the wall like a gallery,” she said. “People can come in and, let’s say you can order a coffee and I can order a beer, but it’s not a bar atmosphere.”
“They were really positive, we really appreciative for giving us an easement for our situation,” she said of the county board. “It gives a little prep of how this will go with the Newfane.”
