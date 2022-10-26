The Town of Newfane may create a law to address transient housing. Newfane Building Inspector Michael Klock said that the town doesn’t currently have such a law, and it would be intended to address concerns over existing properties.
Transient housing is usually defined as short-term rental homes that aren’t occupied by their owners. These locations can also be used as temporary hostels for domestic violence survivors or the homeless.
Klock said that while there haven’t been too many problems that have arisen in Newfane, it would be prudent for the town to have an official policy in place, especially when it comes to housing designated as bed-and-breakfast’s.
“The true definition of a bed-and-breakfast means that it must be owner occupied,” Klock said. “What’s happened in the past is that there’s been operations going on in the town that were given permits to operate as B&B’s, but they weren’t by law true B&B’s because they weren’t owner occupied.”
Klock also said that potential issues could arise if the town doesn’t have any official regulations in place for noise complaints or parking congestion. The law would potentially also define more clearly what the town would recognize as a bed-and-breakfast.
“When you have these small communities like Olcott, Appleton and Burt, and weekender rentals are put in them nestled around other residential properties, then there can be conflicts,” Klock said. “Maybe there’s a lot of people in these buildings who may not have the same concerns as an owner, and are violating noise ordinances. If they come in with boats or trailers then they could be blocking us for fire safety. These are some of the concerns that come up when you put a business entity in a residential area.”
The potential law that the town may craft would likely try to set the qualifications for what building’s will need for transient housing to be allowed, such as the amounts of bedrooms and bathrooms, the number of permitted occupants, and available parking spaces. Inspections and permit renewals will also need to be done annually.
“This law we’re looking to craft will try to make these non-conforming uses conform,” said Klock. “We’re going to craft it in such a way that the business already doing this will be grandfathered in with certain requirements and restrictions. The law will be created to help existing ones.”
Klock emphasized that the law would be aimed more toward setting a policy in place for the existing transient housing in Newfane, and not toward future business ventures.
“This will allow operations who were given licensing previously, to be able to conform to the new law,” Klock said. “This has nothing to do with allowing new operations in non-conforming areas.”
A work session has already been planned for 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 by the town board to discuss the law which could be then voted on at Newfane’s Nov. 23 town board meeting.
