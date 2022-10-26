The Newfane Tourism Advisory Board is seeking four new applicants. The board’s head, Gina Guido-Redden said that these positions differentiate from the usual boards of Newfane’s government in that its members are unpaid volunteers.
Redden said that while there is always natural attrition involved with these volunteer committees, this is an unusual amount of vacancies to occur all at once.
“It’s very unusual,” he said. “In the last 10 years we’ve added two new members when we’ve gotten vacancies. To have four all at once is extremely unusual.”
Redden declined to clarify why the openings occurred.
Redden remarked that this has so far been a very good year for tourism in Newfane, especially considering it’s their first full season since the waning of the Covid pandemic. While the Lakeview village shops are closing for the season soon, she did mention other events happening in town through the rest of fall and winter such as the Haunted Tours at the Van Horn Mansion going on through Halloween, the Light Up Newfane parade in December, Olcott Polar Bear Swim in March.
The Tourism Advisory Board collects and analyzes tourism data to amplify the events that will be put on the town. It usually focuses on advertising to help draw tourism to the Newfane area through its website and the publishing and distribution of its guides.
The application process for these new members will be open until Nov. 1. The board will start reviewing the applications the following day. Applicants must be permanent residents of the Town of Newfane, be willing to attend eight out of the 12 monthly meetings that take place each year, and be able to put in 40 volunteer hours per year.
While the board is considering all applicants, it’s recommending those who have experience with marketing, grant writing, event management, and analyzing tourism data. Redden specified though that because these are volunteer positions these skills are recommended, but not required.
“We didn’t put required skills in the position description,” Redden said. “We put preferred skills because we’re obviously not paying people. The most important skill to have is a good attitude and a willingness to volunteer.”
These new members would be sworn in in December after approval by the Town Board, and would be starting in January. Interested persons can find more information about the open board positions on the Town of Newfane’s website. Applications should be emailed to newfaneolcott@gmail.com
