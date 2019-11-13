NEWFANE — Members of the Newfane Town Board will vote tonight on adopting the 2020 town budget, which anticipates a slight increase in spending.
The $7.66 million plan shows $238,850 more will be spent on town operations in 2020.
Spending is greater in several line items. Water spending would increase by $63,724, fire protection spending would increase by $24,315, general fund spending would increase by $82,166, highway spending would increase by $117,268 and wasterwater treatment plant spending would increase by $3,080.
Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg noted a 2% contractual increase in the town's payments to local fire companies for fire protection. The increase in water spending is due to a water line job on East Lake Road, he said; and the increase in wastewater treatment spending reflects a 2% salary increase for town employees.
In the general fund, increased spending is owed partly to the costs of attorneys and engineers working on the town's REDI Commission projects and Horanburg said he hopes to have some of that spending reimbursed.
In the highway fund, spending increases are attributed to the cost of salt and purchasing pickups outright rather than financing them, Horanburg said.
Year over year, reduced spending is seen in the refuse disposal line ($48,000 less, due to use of fund balance) and the lighting district ($3,700 less). Horanburg credited the town's switch to LED lighting for the latter decrease.
If the board adopts the budget as-is, the tax impact on property valued at $100,000 is $11 on the annual tax bill.
The fire protection district tax rate will increase to $1.70 per $1,000 of assessed property value and lighting to $0.1676 per $1,000 of assessed value. The refuse disposal fee is increasing to $166 per unit and the water fee to $35 per unit.
All town employees will be receiving a 2 percent salary increase, Horanburg said.
