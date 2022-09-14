The Town of Newfane is taking a second run at a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, undeterred by the state's rejection of its 2021 application.
The DRI program is in its sixth round. The state's 10 Regional Economic Development Councils will select 10 new communities in which to invest $10 million. The City of Lockport is a past winner of a DRI grant.
Newfane's interest in the grant is largely the same as it was a year ago. The town is seeking to make improvements to the Olcott waterfront area, such as improving ADA compliance and the quality of wifi service. Supervisor John Syracuse said that while the town hasn’t received too much criticism about ADA accessibility in Olcott, complaints occasionally do come in about the internet access there.
“There have been general statements saying that we should increase the amount of ADA compliant parking spaces, and we’ve done that, there’s eight down there now,” said Syracuse. “The general complaints about the wifi are systemic to rural communities. We just don’t have good broadband out here.”
Members of the Olcott Beach Community Association were invited to a Tuesday town board work session to provide input on the grant request.
OBCA Secretary Karen Young said such improvements would benefit local residents as much as tourists.
“The wifi and ADA accessibility is important to many of our members, because community members use a lot of these public facilities as well,” she said.
Syracuse said the main difference between this year's application and the 2021 application is the addition of a proposal to enhance east and west pier access in Olcott. A temporary easement to the east pier was arranged in an agreement that the town struck with David Hedley while his hotel is under construction. The west pier has an easement by prior agreement of the town and the Olcott Yacht Club.
Other improvements that were mentioned at the work session include a service center, sidewalks along Lake Road (Route 18), electric vehicle charging stations for Krull Park, new lights and signs, rooftop solar arrays, dock reconfiguration, and repaving of parking lots. It was also recommended that the Olcott Beach Lighthouse have more seating and improved wifi.
“These projects were completely vetted during last year's application process,” said Syracuse. “Going off of that vetting process we started with our own town tourism committee, and they’ve agreed on the importance of these projects ... .”
The DRI grant application is due to the state on Sept. 23.
