Town of Newfane officials are working to reduce the speed limit on Lake Road
At its June meeting, the town board passed a resolution to reduce the speed from 45 mph to 35 mph on Lake Road(Route 18) through the Village of Olcott. The speed change would impact the stretch between West Creek Road to the west and Phillip's Road to the east.
But there's still a ways to go to slow traffic down.
Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg said the town needs to get approval from Niagara County, and the county will then ask for approval from the state. He added that it's hard to tell how long the process will take and that it could take as long as three months.
Town officials feel that it's not a safe speed limit for a community considered a tourist designation, and that it's dangerous for attendees to cross the road for attractions such as the Olcott Jazz Trail, the Lake View Village Shops, the fireworks display and the Olcott Beach Carousel Park.
"Olcott hosts many events and tourist attractions during the summer months that greatly increase vehicle and pedestrian traffic on both Route 18 and Route 78," the resolution says.
Another point the resolution points out is that many children and families are trying to cross Route 18 to go from one side of Krull Park to the other.
With the speed limit for route 78 being 35 mph, the town board recommends that Lake Road be changed to that speed limit.
