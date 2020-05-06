Niagara Falls may still have the most COVID-19 cases in Niagara County, but the Town Newfane has now moved into second position, with officials now eyeing Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center as a cause for concern in the rural town.
On Wednesday, Newfane recorded an additional 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the town to 86 to date.
"We believe 70 to 80% are from the nursing home," Niagara County Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. "Others are attributed to Newfane municipality."
According to data released by the New York State Department of Health, as recent as Sunday, there have been six confirmed COVID deaths and two presumed at Niagara Rehab. This is the highest number of COVID deaths at a nursing care facility in Niagara County, with the closest being four deaths at Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Niagara Falls.
Newfane, being a rural community, is much less densely populated than Niagara Falls. According to 2018 U.S. Census data, the town has a population of 9,332, compared to the population in the City of Niagara Falls, which is 48,144.
The increase in confirmed cases of the virus and deaths at Newfane Rehab is a cause for concern among elected leaders representing the town.
"It's all coming out of the rehab. They've had ten deaths in the last six days," Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg said.
Horanburg said testing was done last week at the facility and that a lot of people tested positive.
He's seen the death certificates, which have all been marked COVID-19 as the cause of death. He noted that every cause has had a secondary ailment associated with it.
"Everyone of them has an underlying cause, like heart issue or cancer," Horanburg said.
Both Horanburg and Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse, R-Newfane, stressed the facility is overwhelmed and they believe it is currently short on staff.
"I know they are short-handed. The people that are working there are doing their best. I'm sure they are really stressed," Horanburg said.
Syracuse echoed Horanburg's comments.
"I've been in contact with the administration over at the rehab facility and they've been working very hard. They are proud of their work. They are just overwhelmed and the workers, they care deeply for their patients. They care deeply for each other, but they are overwhelmed," Syracuse said. "I met with an employee this morning who was in tears. She's concerned for her patients, the residents. She's concerned for herself."'
Nursing care facilities present a unique challenge, as the businesses are regulated by the state health department, and there is only so much a local health department can do, officials said.
Despite the limitation, Stapleton and Jonathan Schultz, the county director of emergency services, have offered assistance to the facility, with the county supplying the facility with personal protective equipment, according to Syracuse.
Stapleton said his department is either arranging for or providing testing kits for a number of nursing homes in Niagara County, including Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center.
Syracuse called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Health Department to provide the facility with needed resources and staff.
"We've been in contact with the governor's personnel and they are hopefully going to respond. I've sent some emails out to the governor's office and we expect that they will address this issue," Syracuse said. "Right now, the big issue is human resources. They need nurses. They need CNAs. They need personnel."
When asked if the state should be allowed to do that rather than the company hiring more staff, Syracuse said the governor has called for volunteers and waived licenses for out-of-state professionals, so he believes it can and should be done.
"I think it's well within the governor's purview to make that search. He's already demonstrated that he's done that. I'd say absolutely," Syracuse said.
Syracuse pointed out that surrounding communities haven't had the same kind of spike in numbers.
According to the county case location map, there are currently nine cases in the Town of Wilson, one in the Village of Wilson, nine in the Town of Somerset, five in the Town of Hartland, nine in Royalton, 59 in the Town of Lockport and 55 in the City of Lockport.
An employee told a reporter that Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center Administrator Craig Shaffer was not available to comment on Wednesday.
The newspaper has previously contacted Shaffer in an effort to obtain comment on previous stories involving reports of deaths inside the facility and Shaffer has not responded.
Reporter Benjamin Joe contributed to this report.
