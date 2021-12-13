Newfane weighs cannabis opt-out as deadline looms

Since New York State legalized recreational cannabis earlier this year, opting-out of hosting cannabis dispensaries within their borders has been a talk topic in New York towns. Municipalities must decide by Dec. 31 whether they'll allow such retail shops to open.
The issue has been contentious in Newfane, where a vote on opting out — that is, barring the retail sale of recreational marijuana — was listed on the town board's Dec. 2 meeting agenda and did not come to fruition. Based on the opposition of vocal residents, the board put off the vote until Dec. 15.
The occasionally contentious Dec. 2 meeting underscored divisions on recreational cannabis that exist in Newfane. While some opponents of opting-out stated that their stance was due to personal experience with cannabis, a greater share expressed concerns that opting-out would be bad for business in the town.
Tom Szulist, owner-operator of Singer Farms Naturals, spoke at length about the health benefits of cannabis and the financial opportunities for the town should it decide to embrace dispensaries. CBD oil is for sale alongside garlic and cherries at Szulist's farm store; the oil is extracted from Szulist-grown hemp. A former stockbroker turned farmer, Szulist wants to sell recreational cannabis at his farm store, too. He says he is worried that, by opting-out, Newfane will be passing on an early boom in New York state's burgeoning legal pot market.
“What this does is, it stops the ability to get your first foot in the door in a huge industry,” Szulist said. “We’re not talking about a small business here. We’re talking about a billion dollar industry that’s going to attract a lot of different players to the marketplace.”
Those who support allowing marijuana sales in the town face stiff opposition, largely from current and incoming town leaders. Had some members of the public not come out to voice their opinions on Dec. 2, the town board likely would have voted to opt out that night. One resident who spoke in favor of opting out is incoming town supervisor John Syracuse, who takes office next month.
Syracuse believes that it’s premature for Newfane to consider allowing local retail sales of marijuana since the state hasn’t put in place enough clearly defined regulations yet. This is relevant due to the fact that if towns don’t opt-out now, they will be unable to do so later — but towns that opt-out now can opt back in at any time.
“I really feel that without having any regulations we shouldn’t be going into something like this, because we can’t get out of it,” Syracuse said.
Syracuse is critical of New York State establishing a deadline for towns to pass opt-out laws, and he believes that a deadline extension might be preferable in the meantime while the regulations become clearer.
“I feel like having a pause is a safe option right now, since it would give the community more control in their own destiny regarding this,” Syracuse said, “It’s not an ideological position, it’s more of a governance position. How do you stay in something that you don’t know what the regulations are?”
In the past month or so, in Niagara County, the towns Wilson, Cambria, Hartland, Somerset and Niagara, and the Village of Youngstown, have approved opt-out laws; The question is before the Wheatfield town board next week, according to supervisor Jon MacSwan.
Opt-out opponents like Szulist are worried about a potential legal cannabis vacuum in the area, where potential customers take their business to Lockport, Niagara Falls or Lewiston.
“If it’s not in this town then (the business is) going to go to the town that has it, because it’s a commodity.” said Szulist. “Or, they’ll continue to buy it on the street which means that they will be enhancing what the very law is supposed to eliminate.”
Szulist ultimately feels ambitious about how Newfane should approach recreational cannabis. He believes that it’s a question of "when" marijuana becomes legal nationwide, and that Newfane can be an example for both New York and the rest of the country.
“When it goes nationwide, who’s to say that we couldn’t become a pillar in the whole nation, as much as we could become a pillar in this area? But none of that happens until you attract people and you start early,” he said.
Syracuse asserts that trying to plan for economic development in a new industry is premature if there are no regulations in place to determine how retail sales of marijuana will work in practice.
“We don’t have any idea how many dispensaries we can have in our community. Where can they be located?" he said. "What we do know is that they can’t be located within 500 feet of a school, or 200 feet of a place of worship. But what about places where kids congregate? I think it misses the mark to try to assess economic development when we don’t have all the rules in front of us.”
The town board's business meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
