Newfane-Wilson service deal in the (water)works

WILSON — Fearing high water and heavy winds on its shores, the Village of Wilson secured a grant to bypass its 45-year-old, gravity-based sewer system and pump its wastewater to East Lake Road, where the Town of Newfane’s wastewater treatment plant will take in the sewage and process it.
Mayor Arthur Lawson, who hopes the project will begin next summer, said that in the spring, when the Lake Ontario water level can be as high as 250 feet, due to snow and ice run-off, a big storm like a Nor’easter can create a “huge issue.”
“In my view, it’s a potential harmful future,” Lawson said.
To build a pipeline between Wilson and Newfane, Lawson said, the village applied for a grant from the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative fund, which can be tapped to finance projects designed to mitigate high water and flooding on the Great Lakes. The village was awarded $4.6 million.
Once the pipeline is installed and in use, the village will pay the Town of Newfane for wastewater treatment.
“We’re not expecting an increase (in sewer rates), but it’s not outside the realm of possibilities,” village Clerk Treasurer Ellen Hibbard said. “ Ideally, I’d like a decrease.”
On the other side of the equation, Newfane town Supervisor Tim Horanburg said the added revenue from Wilson will help pay back the $3.8 million that the town intends to borrow for updates and repairs on the wastewater treatment plant, as well as pump stations along the Wilson/Newfane pipeline.
“A lot of this work, we were going to do anyhow, because our plant was built in the 70s and it needs work,” Horanburg said. The interest rates on bonds are low, he added, “so what we’re saving on the bond payments, plus the new revenue source we’re going to have from the Village of Wilson, should pay for the upgrades for the plant.”
Horanburg said he could not project what the revenue from Wilson will be, but he predicted it won’t be a big number.
“We’re certainly not going to get rich off it,” he said.
The Newfane Town Board will hold a public hearing on the suggested borrowing measure at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 23 at the town hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.