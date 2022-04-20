NEWFANE — The town Zoning Board of Appeals addressed the definition of the word "parcel" as it pertains to the town's solar energy law on Tuesday, voting 4-2 in favor of “parcel” being defined as the total amount of land on a property. This was in regard to a prior request by Patrick Dannebrock, who is looking to construct a five-megawatt solar energy system on his property at 6260 Drake Settlement Road.
Dannebrock is currently unable to build the solar array because 85% of his land is classified as “prime farmland” and the town’s solar energy law forbids the construction of solar arrays on any parcel containing at least 50% prime farmland.
The definition of “parcel” as the total amount of land was recommended by Newfane building inspector Michael Klock.
The zoning board deliberated on the issue during its February meeting, when Dannebrock’s associates argued that his land is in poor condition and should not be classified as prime farmland. Soil pH levels are too high and key nutrients are missing, making the land unsuitable for farming, his associates said.
The discussion was tabled until a decision could be reached on the meaning of “parcel” in the solar energy law, specifically whether it would refer only to the specific area where Dannebrock wants to erect a solar array. If that was the case, Dannebrock wouldn't need a variance.
With the zoning board's ruling, Dannebrock has to seek an area variance from the town planning board.
Dannebrock declined to comment on the issue after the zoning board meeting.
