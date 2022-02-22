The Newfane Zoning Board of appeals held a public meeting Monday night to discuss the zoning issues surrounding a solar project on Drake Settlement Road.
Patrick Dannebrock wishes to install a five-megawatt solar panel system on his property, though building such a system would conflict with Newfane’s Solar Energy Law, which was put into place last year. He has requested that the board interpret as to whether the law can or cannot permit the construction of the solar system, and has also requested an area variance in case the law wouldn’t permit it.
The board decided to table the issue until they can make a decision involving the definitions within the law.
The specific part of the law that’s in conflict states that no solar system can be built on any parcel of land containing more than 50% of land that’s been classified as “Prime Farmland,” or “Farmland of Statewide Importance.” Though it would still need to be determined whether this is in reference to 50% of the total land, or 50% of the land where the system would be built on specifically.
Dannebrock’s associates at the meeting claimed that while the land on the property had been classified as “Prime Farmland” previously, it was poorly maintained by the previous owners to the point where it shouldn’t have that designation anymore. Dannebrock’s agricultural consultant, Nate Herendeen, claimed that tests they’ve run on soil samples on the property indicate that pH-levels are from pH5.6-to-5.9, which would be too acidic to qualify as “Prime Farmland,” Herendeen stated ideal soil pH levels for farming should ideally be at a neutral level of pH7.0. He also claimed that the soil was lacking in key nutrients it would need to be effective farmland, like magnesium, calcium and zinc.
Questions were raised by members of the public in attendance as to how such a clarification will set a precedent on how the solar law will be interpreted. It also remains to be seen as to whether keeping the designation of “Prime Farmland” could be warranted due to Dannebrock’s previous harvesting of trees on the property, though it was intended for removal.
Assuming that the board interpretation finds that the “Prime Farmland” is under 50%, it will be in compliance with the town's ordinance, and Dannebrock won’t need a variance for it. If the interpretation finds that the Prime Farmland is more than 50%, another zoning board meeting will need to be scheduled to determine if Dannebrock can be given a variance to build the system.
“We will make a decision in writing in the near future,” stated Newfane Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman, Francis Gilson.
The date for the meeting to resolve this issue, has yet to be determined, but Newfane town attorney James Sansone stated it would need to be within 62 days of the Monday meeting. Dannebrock, and his associates were asked for comments on the issue, but they declined.
