Locktoberfest, the sixth annual event downtown, offered a special moment Saturday — the first public demonstration of the newly installed wooden gates between the original locks 68 and 69 in the Flight of Five.
The Erie Canal is slated to close Oct. 16.
The original, hand-powered Flight of Five locks were operated from 1817 until 1909, when larger electric lift locks were installed as part of the canal enlargement known as the New York State Barge Canal. The locks each measured 90-by-15 feet, and could raise or lower the water level by 12 feet. Together, the locks allowed boaters to ascend the 60-foot rise from the Niagara Escarpment, which posed a major challenge to Erie Canal engineers.
Vermont Timber Works, in North Springfield, fabricated the lock gates and shipped them to Hohl Industrial Services, which reassembled the gates at its Tonawanda facility, according to Locks Heritage District Corporation President David Kinyon.
Hohl installed the gates earlier this month.
Hohl completed the first phase of the Flight of Five restoration, rehabilitating Locks 69 and 70 in 2014, and was again brought on to handle phase two construction for about $1.2 million.
LHDC is already working to secure funding for the rehabilitation of the final two locks, 67 and 71. Those projects are likely to be far more expensive — about $3.5 million apiece — because contractors will need to remove stone bridges built over the locks to connect the bank with the platform between the Flight of Five and Barge Canal locks.
