Cases of COVID-19 are creeping up in Niagara County but are still far less than what were seen at the beginning of summer. Blame for the increasing number falls on the BA-5 subvariant of Omicron – itself a mutation of the Covid virus – which is sweeping across the nation.
As of Wednesday, July 6, the amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County was 147, up only six cases from the week before. According to Dan Stapleton, Niagara County director of the Department of Health, vaccine makers are being asked to equip new boosters to fight the BA-4 and BA-5 variants. He said this situation will continue for “the next year or so” as more mutations of the virus create more subvariants.
“We expect the virus will continue to mutate, because that’s what viruses do to survive,” he said.
The continued advice from the Niagara County DOH is to get vaccinated, and after that, get boosted. Stapleton said that these two actions will limit the severity of the symptoms should anyone become sick.
In other pandemic news, Niagara County is now seeing low hospitalization and death rates. This is unusual, because after a spike in new infections – in this case the spike occurred between May 11 and May 18 , in which 898 individuals caught the virus – there is a corresponding increase in those who are not recovering at home and need hospitalization within eight weeks of infection.
The absence of this spike is good news, Stapleton said, because it shows, that while the virus is still spreading, its deadliness and need for intervention has been curtailed.
Between June 22 and July 6, Eastern Niagara Hospital’s capacity only dropped by 15% – from 62% to 49% – meaning over half of its beds are unoccupied. Also, between those dates, no deaths were recorded in Niagara County due to the COVID-19 virus.
Stapleton noted that the last three summers living in a post-Covid world have been successively better. Starting with the first deadly summer of the pandemic – before a vaccine could be made – and then the Delta variant’s fatal surge last year, to this year’s Omicron subvariants. The director said while BA-5 can be easier to catch, the severity of its symptoms is “much, much less.”
“Delta was deadly,” he said. “Omicron, and its subvariants, spreads better but have much less aggressive symptoms.”
