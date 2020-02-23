North Park Junior High School will be celebrating its 80th birthday on March 11, with special events for the students and community members.
Principal Bernadette Smith said the discovery of the milestone was the result of Nikolai Smith, a 13-year-old student at North Park, who brought her a 1960s copy of the Pioneer, the old student newspaper. In the paper, she said she found an article about what was then the 20th anniversary of the school.
Smith said he was just digging through his grandparents’ house when he saw the newspaper, which he said was actually being used to line a dresser drawer.
“I just happened to stumble across a few newspapers,” Nikolai Smith said.
Bernadette Smith said Nikolai gave her the paper and it really got her and her staff thinking about if this March 11 was a milestone. She reached out to Craig Bacon, the deputy county historian, to further research how North Park came about and the history behind it.
There will be plenty of activities to celebrate the 80th birthday for both students and community members. Some of the activities during the school day for the students will include receiving a cupcake during their lunch to decorate and the chance to sign an 80th birthday card. School hallways will be decorated in different themes as well.
An aerial photo of everyone arranged into an 80 is also planned, Bernadette Smith added.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the community will be welcomed into the school to see some of the history of it and vote on the best decorated hallway.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what an amazing building this is and what a gem we have here,” Smith said.
North Park Junior High School started off as the Hawley Area School on March 11, 1940, according to Bacon.
Bacon said the schools were so overcrowded at the time and they were happy for the new building.
About 850 students marched from Lockport High School (which was in a different location), the Hawley Street School and the Edward T. Arnold School on March 11, according to a March 12, 1940 article from the Union-Sun & Journal.
The school district financed the building with funds from the Public Works Association, which was a large scale public works construction agency intended to create jobs during the Great Depression.
Bacon noted that although the rest of the country was struggling there were still prosperous areas, like Lockport.
“In the middle of the depression, Lockport is building a new school, North Park and tripling the size of Emmet Belknap at the same time” Bacon said.
A naming committee was put together to determine a formal name for the school. The committee decided to name it North Park after public sentiment was “widely in favor” of it, Bernadette Smith said. The name is derived from the proximity to Outwater Park, which used to be called North Park.
