NF Music Hall of Fame induction this Sunday

The 2019 inductees into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame will be honored on Sunday during a music-filled afternoon celebration at the Rapids Theatre.
The inductees were chosen based on a formal nomination process, rated in various categories to include: prominent performance history within the greater Niagara Falls, New York geographical area, their contributions to the local, national, and international music industry, and support or promotion of music in the greater Niagara Falls, New York geographical area.
For their dedication, support and successful accomplishments, the following musicians will be inducted into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame including: Ralph Fava, Bob Hillman, Ron Laster, Alfred Ligammari, John Marasco, Robert Minicucci, Mary Nero, Bobby Previte, Ed Supple, April Stevens, Nino Tempo, Dee Ann DiMeo Tompkins, Robert Volkman, God's Children and Stemm.
In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of the late Dr. Samuel "Saxman" Morreale will be presented to Mr. Al Giambattista.
The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization created to preserve and protect the diverse musical culture and heritage of the greater Niagara Falls New York geographical area, while recognizing individuals who have made a significant contribution to performance, education and promotion of music in our community.
The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony will be held at the Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls at 2 p.m. Sunday. The event is open to the public.
General admission tickets may be purchased for $20 presale/$25 day of event. Presale tickets are available online by visiting www.rapidstheatre.com or at the locations listed below. Premiere balcony seats are also being offered for $30; presale only through the Rapids Theatre website or at their box office, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 205-8925; D'Amico Music, 2307 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls at 284-2244; Lewiston Music, 791 Center St, Lewiston, at 754-0120; and Lockport Music Center, 5996 Snyder Drive, Lockport at 433-6157.
