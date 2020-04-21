NFL aids local YWCA's domestic violence program

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier has received a $10,000 donation to its domestic violence program.
It's one of a dozen grassroots agencies around the nation to receive the grant from the National Football League. YWCA of the Niagara Frontier's inclusion on the list was arranged by Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations, who received the YWCA's Hero Award last year.
NFL reportedly awarded grants to select organizations in areas most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“[These] are grass-roots organizations that wouldn’t necessarily be recipients of huge grants. But they can use an infusion of cash that can help with emergency needs now,” Anna Isaacson, the league’s senior vice president of social responsibility, told USA Today.
During the pandemic, YWCA has continued to provide crisis services including comprehensive domestic violence case management, housing and a 24-hour hotline in Niagara County in addition to confidential sexual assault services.
“We’ve had to adjust how we work with victims, sometimes virtually, but always with their trauma and safety foremost in our minds," CEO Kathleen Granchelli said. "Our shelter and housing programs are full and our counselors are busy ... this pandemic certainly has not changed the need and we expect it to continue to grow as the NY Pause moves into the next stages. Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are coping with unimaginable trauma."
"The COVID-19 pandemic has added additional layers of anxiety, fear and trauma that have made counseling, case management and advocacy more important than ever," Granchelli added. "To that end, our team has been busy providing critical services virtually 7 days a week. The NFL donation is a continuation of the support we have received through Troy’s efforts to highlight the issue and his continued association with the YWCA.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.