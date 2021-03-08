Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Niagara County residents age 65 and older from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Niagara Falls City School District’s Community Education Center (formerly the 60th Street Elementary School), 6060 Lindbergh Ave., Niagara Falls.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be dispensed at the clinic. Those with appointments will be required to provide proof of age at the vaccination site by showing their Medicare card or driver’s license.
The link to register for available time slots will be posted on the medical center’s website (http://nfmmc.org) at 2:30 p.m. today.
Additional clinics will be scheduled when vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.