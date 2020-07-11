While the NFTA was able to make it through most of the pandemic without having to cut service, five bus routes have now been discontinued — the 7-Baynes Richmond, 29-Wohlers, 54-Military, 68-George Urban, and 79-Tonawanda.
NFTA officials say there are back-up routes in place for riders to use.
Throughout the pandemic, NFTA saw a 75 percent decline in ridership with many routes seeing more than 100,000 fewer riders as compared to 2019. During 2019, the bus ridden on the most was Route 5-Niagara which travels along Niagara Street in Buffalo. According to official NFTA data, there were 522,306 total riders from January to April, but during that same time period in 2020, there were 408,110 riders.
While this drop of 114,196 passengers might seem like a sign of trouble for the route, it's still the top route for the year. Helen Tederous, director of public affairs for the NFTA, spoke about how the agency will be dealing with recuperating financial losses.
“We are waiting to get our state operating assistance funding and we have already been granted [funds from] the CARES Act which will help us tremendously with operational costs,” Tederous said. “It’s about $80 million between Metro and the airports. For Metro, the CARES portion meant $61,307,000. For the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, $21,600,000 and Niagara Falls Airport $1.89 million. Those are for operation costs and that’s the CARES Act.”
Tederous said the funding only covers five months of operational costs given the decline in ridership and airport travel.
As for the buses in Niagara Falls, Route 40-Niagara Falls, in May of 2019, had 5,039 riders. In 2020, the service dropped off immensely in March to 907 riders after having higher ridership than February 2019. By April 2020, the 40 bus route only had 400 riders.
Route 44-Lockport, saw a similar change. By April 2019, the route has averaged 933.5 riders over the course of the first four months of the year, with 868 riders in April. By that same time in 2020, the route averaged 780.25 riders in that same time with only 276 in April. During the pandemic, NFTA has made goals of keeping travel going throughout the pandemic as well as making it safer. She spoke about some of the agency’s safety precautions made during the early weeks of the pandemic.
NFTA Metro restarted its Niagara Falls Trolley Bus on June 19 with hotels reopening and guests slowly coming back. The Niagara Falls Trolley buses will be serving Niagara Falls Boulevard, Pine Avenue, the Niagara Falls International Airport and downtown Niagara Falls.
“We added plexiglass barriers to buses, done intensive cleaning of buses and rail cars throughout the transit system,” Tederous said. “What we did because of the decline in ridership, because it’s understandable, most people are working from home, most businesses have been closed. With that, we’ve been able to deploy some of our employees to be able to clean during layovers, which is really important. The buses, of course, rail cars are constantly getting cleaned, with special attention to touchpoints. One of the important aspects of the changes was also that we suspended fare collection. That was meant to reduce the interaction between the operators and riders and enable most riders to board and exit using the rear. It avoids that close proximity and we’ve also required riders to wear masks, face cloths, or coverings.”
