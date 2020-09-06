As would be expected, air travel has taken a great hit during the pandemic with airports and airlines across the world seeing massive losses in revenue. According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), airlines saw huge declines during April, the lowest since 1974, when numerous travel restrictions were put in place.
Both Niagara Falls and Buffalo-Niagara International Airports have been a part of the same of the predicament. Helen Tederous, director of Public Affairs for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said this has not been an easy time for the facilities.
“Like most airports across the country, we faced significant declines and when you say declines, we’ve seen declines that people have never seen before,” Tederous said. “Monumental declines of close to 86 percent declines. At one point, it was like 90. What hurt as well, especially at the Niagara Falls airport, but Buffalo as well, was the border crossings. We have a significant amount of Canadian travelers. When those restrictions were put in place and continue, that even added to our challenge.”
Bus services to the airports continued, albeit with significantly lower passengers. The Route 24 bus which exclusively terminates at Buffalo-Niagara Airport, had 242,202 total riders from January to April in 2019. This year it saw a decline in those same months by 41,160 passengers for a total of 203,042. Route 55 which travels to Niagara Falls International Airport had 83,527 riders from January to April 2019, but only had 74,628, over the same period in 2020.
Though passengers were not as frequent to the airports, there was never a doubt in reducing or halting service all together. Aside from the numbers, Tederous said there were plenty of people making essential trips.
In spite of a decline, everything remained open and things kept going as normal, also due to their status as highly trafficked routes. Tederous said no one's quote sure waht to expect from 2021.
“It’s hard to make predictions because we’ve all been so wrong, everybody. But we’re certainly optimistic,” she said. “We are certainly hopeful, for sure, that we can do what we do best and that’s transporting people safely, both in the air and on the ground. It is something that we’re looking forward to but at the same time we are preparing for every kind of scenario possible so we can best serve our community. It’s been challenging to say the least.”
Some of the guidelines put in place to keep employees safe were ensuring high touch areas were thoroughly cleaned as well as keeping passengers socially distanced. Tederous said that because of the reduction in service, people were able to keep both operations, as well as buses, efficiently cleaned. NFTA worked with local health departments to ensure things were as clean as they could and follow them effectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.