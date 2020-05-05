CAA is an acronym for community action agency, a not-for-profit charitable organization designed to provide programs/services that target the needs of the working poor families in a community. Niagara Community Action Program, Inc. (Niagara CAP) is a CAA commemorating 54 years of service in Niagara County.
Niagara CAP serves Niagara County families from offices in North Tonawanda, Lockport and Niagara Falls. It was incorporated in October 1966 and designated at that time by the Niagara County Legislature as the county's official anti-poverty agency. Sole responsibility for governing the agency rests with its 15-member board of directors.
The agency currently operates with a 34-member staff supplemented by approximately 150 volunteers.
Niagara CAP is a countywide agency dedicated to reducing poverty in a collaborative effort by initiating and conducting programs of self-sufficiency. Our ultimate goal is to empower individuals and families to reach their fullest potential.
Here is a summary of Niagara CAP programs and services.
Emergency services: Niagara CAP also operates three emergency food pantries. Agency staff provide information on planning and shopping strategies for those seeking assistance. Niagara CAP also provides assistance in back rent, mortgage and utility payments.
Nutrition outreach and education: The purpose of this program is to increase participation of eligible county residents in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This involves helping people with the preparation and submittal of an application for food stamps.
Clothing distribution: New and used clothing is received from local merchants and the general public and distributed at no cost to those in need.
Weatherization: This program assists in reducing heat loss in homes and apartments by installing energy conservation measures.
Rural preservation: This program has been developed to improve the housing conditions of qualified rural residents in Niagara County by providing grant monies for home repair and renovation.
Back rent, mortgage, utility assistance: Niagara CAP provides financial support to families who need assistance in paying back rent, mortgage or utility bills.
Fair housing advocacy: Niagara CAP serves as Niagara County's Fair Housing agency. It is responsible for resolving complaints of discrimination in the sale or rental of housing.
Community Child Care Clearinghouse of Niagara: This program provides information on a variety of services needed by parents, child care providers, employers and the general community. Parents are given information about licensed and registered child care centers and family child care homes. Providers can receive information, training and technical support toward becoming officially registered child care providers.
Child care registrar program: Registering of family child care homes and school-age child care programs located throughout Niagara County. The responsibilities of the registration monitors include processing initial child care applications and inspecting child care sites. They also investigate complaints, perform routine inspections, and process applications for re-certification. Under the registrar program, technical assistance is provided to child care providers on an as-needed basis.
Child and adult care food program is a federal program that provides reimbursements for meals served to children by child care providers who are licensed, registered or legally exempt. Meals served are nutritious and promote the health and wellness of children.
Infant Toddler is a federal program that provides intensive technical assistance and training to child care providers who provide care for infants and toddlers from birth to under three years of age.
Families are networked from one program to another based upon need or referred to other community organizations for complementary services.
For more information about Niagara Community Action Program, call (716) 285-9681, fax (716) 285-9693, email: niagaracap@niagaracap.org, or visit our website at niagaracap.org. Like us on Facebook, too.
Suzanne Shears is CEO of Niagara Community Action Program, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.