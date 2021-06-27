Kerry Group plc, the global taste & nutrition company, has announced that it has reached agreement to acquire Niacet Corp. from Sk Capital Partners for $1 billion.
Following the acquisition, expected later this year, according to published reports, Niacet will be integrated into the Irish ingredients company’s global food protection and preservation platform.
Niacet is a global market leader in technologies for preservation with cost-effective low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant based food across both conventional and clean-label solutions. The business has customers in over 75 countries and key manufacturing sites in Niagara Falls and Tiel in the Netherlands.
This year, Niacet is expected to have sales of approximately $220 million, according to a release from Kerry.
“The acquisition of Niacet’s complementary product portfolio enhances our leadership position in the fast growing food protection and preservation market and significantly advances our sustainable nutrition ambition,” Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry, said in a release. “Niacet is a business with market leading positions, differentiated technologies and a strong and highly experienced management team. We are pleased to welcome the Niacet team to Kerry and we are excited at the potential the combination of our two businesses offers to outperform in this important and attractive market.”
Added Kelly Brannen, CEO and significant minority owner of Niacet, “We are proud of the rich heritage we have built in Niacet, dating back to when my family purchased Niacet in 1978. This transaction affirms the reputation we have developed as a trusted industry leader with a long-dated track record of making the highest quality products in the market. Our constant focus on innovation has been key to the development and success of our new clean label products. I’d like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment and SK Capital for its support throughout its ownership period. In partnership, we have strengthened and grown the company substantially, while establishing the next phase of Niacet’s growth. We view the sale to Kerry as a perfect fit. It will allow Niacet to grow at a much faster rate and sell in new markets around the world. We are very pleased to become part of the Kerry family.”
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
