Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday directed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 counties including Niagara County. Residents, particularly those who are dependent on private groundwater wells, are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
“Recent rains across the state were not enough to address the dry conditions that have persisted this year,” Hochul said in a statement. “Local water restrictions and educating residents about how to help conserve our water resources will be crucial steps to help prevent a more severe shortage should conditions worsen.”
A drought watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the other levels are warning, emergency and disaster.
No mandatory restrictions are in place under a drought watch.
Other counties put under drought watch are Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genessee, Livingston, Monroe, Onondaga, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Suffolk, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates.
According to Hochul’s office, while few public water supply challenges have been reported due to dry conditions, below-normal precipitation during the past three months, low streamflows, and low groundwater levels caused the DEC to act to ensure adequate public water supplies.
The National Weather Service outlook for the remainder of the summer predicts above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
Water conservation tips include: water lawns only when necessary; water in the early morning; reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners to water plants; raise lawn mower cutting heights, as longer grass needs less water; use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks; and fix leaking pipes, hoses and faucets.
For more water saving tips, visit http://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/5009.html.
