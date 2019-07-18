Niagara Aerospace Museum to mark Apollo 11 anniversary

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, the Niagara Aerospace Museum will host a celebration this weekend with various events and presentations about Western New York's contributions to the mission.
Festivities kick off on Saturday with the museum's Apollo Party, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and offer guests a chance to participate in space-themed activities and simulators.
There will also be museum tours, photo opportunities, a Challenger Learning Center indoor planetarium dome, a rocket activity hosted by Explore N More and a moon landing-themed costume contest.
Saturday's lineup will also feature a presentation by Tracy Gregg, a local scientist an co-chair of NASA's mission to Venus. There will also be a video greeting from the International Space Station, which will be played to commemorate the precise moment in which the Apollo 11 landed on the moon.
On Sunday, there will be a free open house at the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a speech from Col. Paul Lockhart, a former NASA astronaut, and a presentation from Beata Csatho, who worked with NASA to measure sea ice, and a technical talk about Western New York's involvement in helping man reach the moon.
For more information about the museum, located at 9990 Porter Road, Niagara Falls, the Apollo Party, or the open house, visit the museum on Facebook or on their website at NiagaraAerospaceMuseum.org.
