Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station leadership, in conjunction with higher headquarters, has determined that because the coronavirus continues to present risk to Department of Defense service members, civilian employees and families, this summer's Thunder of Niagara Air Show scheduled for June 19 and 20 has been cancelled.
“The Department of Defense and the Air Force Reserve are taking reasoned, measured approaches to returning to normalcy without excessive risk to force,” Col. Carl Magnusson, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, said. “With this in mind, the Thunder of Niagara 2021 air show event will not take place as scheduled; hopefully, it will return in the future, when public health conditions permit. I regret having to make this announcement, but know that we will be able to move forward with our spring and summer, at our pace, taking care of each other, our community, and getting the mission done.”
For questions, please contact the 914th ARW Public Affairs office at 236-2136 or 914arw.pa@us.af.mil and for updates, follow @914ARW or visit niagara.afrc.af.mil.
