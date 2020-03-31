Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Vogler, a member of the 914th Security Forces Squadron at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station died Sunday while awaiting training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
The cause of death is still under investigation. However, Vogler did not present with any COVID-19 symptoms and therefore COVID-19 is not thought to be a factor in his death.
“This is incredibly difficult for the 914th Air Refueling Wing family as we mourn the death of one of our own,” said Col. Mark Larson, 914 ARW commander. “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tech. Sgt. Vogler.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.