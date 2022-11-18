Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow will end in the evening giving way to some clearing and windy conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.