The ongoing celebrations during Lockport Heritage Weekend aim to provide a spotlight for the local traditions and stories of years past.
Today and Sunday, the 22nd annual Niagara Celtic Festival will be celebrating the cultures of various Celtic heritages at the Niagara County Fairgrounds. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Festival associate director Vicki Banks said the goal of the festival is equal parts supporting local Celtic Heritage as well as local groups in the community.
“It’s a chance for this to be more of a spotlight in this area,” Banks said.
Historically, Irish heritage in particular has strong local ties in Niagara County.
The construction of the Erie Canal was the catalyst for bringing the first major wave of Irish immigrants into Lockport specifically in the 1820s.
Several Irish immigrants were directly involved in the initial construction of the Erie Canal as it was being built in 1825.
However, many of Irish immigrants appeared to have not stayed in the area after initial construction of the canal was completed. According to research from former Niagara County Historian David Dickinson, most of the them left the area after their jobs at the canal were completed in search of other work.
Despite this, the Irish population in Lockport and Niagara County continued to grow steadily and as people emigrated from Ireland during various famines in the mid 19th century.
By 1850, 24% of the City of Lockport’s population was of Irish heritage and made up 13% of the population in Niagara County according to the County Historian’s Office.
Several Irish immigrants enlisted in the military during this time as well, with about 60% of soldiers stationed at Fort Niagara in 1860 being born in Ireland. Michael Huskey, an Irish-born Lockport resident served in the Navy during the Civil War. He was awarded with a Medal of Honor for his efforts in the Steel’s Bayou/Deer Creek Expedition of March 1863.
The festival aims to celebrate and recognize these contributions and the best of Celtic culture through various Highland Games, pageantry, artisans, food and entertainment this weekend. More information can be found on the festival’s website, https://www.niagaraceltic.com.
