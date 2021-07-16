Niagara Compeer hosting fun in Rogers Park

Compeer Niagara started its first outdoor summer program for youth on Monday in Rogers Park. Having been successful in improving the quality of life for those participating in its programs, the group hopes to do likewise through “social inclusion, friendship and fun” at the park.
Compeer Niagara is more than just an outdoor program that runs on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rogers Park. The kids who do show up (about 17 kids at its kick-off) can enjoy socializing with peers, older and younger, from 5 to 18 years of age, and learn the skills to keep good mental wellness, said Tara Porter, director of the chapter.
“When it comes to Compeer kids programing, we serve them in a variety of ways,” she said. “We serve them in a traditional sense in that kiddos with a mental health diagnosis can be referred by their mental health professional and we can link them with volunteers in the community. It’s kind of like a mentorship, very much like the Big Brother Big Sister program,”
Porter went on to say that not everyone gets formally diagnosed, so her chapter wanted to “open it up” to any kid. Mental wellness concerns everyone, she said.
Starting last year, Compeer Niagara opened a youth center called “The Couch” where children could hang out Wednesdays 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at their office at 36 Pine St.
“Kids can come in and it’s all about socialization in a safe place, and we call it ‘The Couch’ because there’s a couch in the room. It’s kind of like going over to a friend’s house. There is supervision, but there’s no set activity,” she said. “That’s just a walk in. You come, if you like it, your parents sign a bunch of paperwork and you’re good to go.”
Similarly, the outdoor program is open for all comers. Everyone is invited, Porter said, explaining that the program is not child care, though they do offer that kind of service in other programming, and the kids can come and go as they please. The only rule is “don’t be a jerk,” and if that does occur, the child will be asked to leave.
“Mental wellness is a part of every single person’s life, and you don’t have to have a mental diagnosis. Mental wellness is mental wellness,” she said. “So this is a soft opening to people understanding their mental wellness and if there are kids who say, ‘You know what? I am struggling with some of these things,’ it may be a conversation starter with mom and dad. If we notice something as staff, like there seem to be a problem of isolation themselves or uncomfortable talking about different topics, here’s some research on that topic.”
“If people need some more services, we’ll get them,” Porter concluded.
Compeer is an international group that started in the late 1970s in Rochester. The first task Compeer tackled was to stop the cycle of hospitalization for those experiencing mental illness. By implementing its program, “Adopt-a-patient,” the group began giving patients the social support system they needed to avoid hospitalization.
Since then, Compeer has established chapters around the western world, including Canada, Australia and the U.K., as well as the U.S. and more specifically here in Niagara County in 1985 as a part of the Mental Health Association in Niagara County.
