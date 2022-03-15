The third annual Agribusiness Outreach Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County. The format is hybrid, allowing for attendance either in person or virtually.
According to Michael Casale, county commissioner for economic development, forum topics will include meat production and regulation, agricultural labor laws, ag conservation easements, ag districts and assessments, natural resource conservation, and more. The forum is one of the county Center for Economic Development's "most popular events," Casale said.
Tables set aside at the forum will hold information and resources available from numerous agencies including CED, the cooperative extension, NCCC Small Business Development Center, NY FarmNet, Niagara County Farm Bureau and Niagara USA Chamber.
Attendance is free of charge but advance registration is required. Sign up at: https://www.niagaracountybusiness/featured-events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.