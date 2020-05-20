Department of Health officials announced five more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as Niagara County climbed past 900 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Health officials reported the following deaths:
• A 71-year-old female with underlying health conditions
• A 75-year-old female with underlying health conditions
• An 89-year-old female with underlying health conditions
• A 70-year-old male with underlying health conditions
• A 75-year-old male with underlying health conditions
There have now been 57 reported COVID-19 related deaths in Niagara County.
Twenty-two positive cases were also announced raising Niagara County’s total number of confirmed cases to 918.
As of Wednesday, there are 293 active cases with 568 recoveries. There are 277 people isolating at home with 16 in hospitals. Quarantines, unlike isolations, are for people who are well and not showing symptoms, but may have been exposed to the virus. There are currently 228 people in quarantine and 703 have completed quarantine.
